Lara KO’s Warrington in a MASSIVE upset at Wembley Arena

Former IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington’s plans were derailed last night after the ‘Leeds Warrior’ got sensationally STOPPED by Mexican Mauricio Lara in the upset of the evening on Matchroom’s behind closed doors fight night at Wembley Arena.

Warrington was first floored in the 4th round and went down heavy and after struggling to make the bell on wobbly legs, many including myself though that maybe the fight should have ended there to stop the BRAVE Yorkshireman enduring further punishment.

Photo Matchroom Boxing

The 22yo Mexican [Lara] 22-2, 15 KO’s went on to FLOOR Warrington once again in the 9th in a ruthless assault of left hooks and a heavy left hand, which left the ref no option but to call a halt to the action at 54 seconds of the round.

Warrington one used to raucous HOME support under pre-Covid conditions must have thought he’d gone deaf fighting behind closed doors and coupled with being in active since October 2019 must have had an affect, this taking nothing away for Lara who put on a great performance and took away a great win on his pro record.

Warrington at 31yo 30-1, 7 KO’s is still young enough to comeback from his first career defeat and will no doubt have his sights set on a WORLD title shot at some stage.

Photo Matchroom Boxing

“The reason I performed so well is because of the support of my family,” Lara told Daily Sport Boxing “I think Josh Warrington needed to know that this fight wasn’t going to be easy. He shouldn’t have been making plans for future fights. I am extremely happy at the moment.

“We just had to take our time and wait. He was a great champion, that’s why he continued to fight on and be strong and have good heart. I didn’t want to tire myself out too much. I had to take it round by round and wait for that final blow when it came in the ninth.

“We were very confident in our team in what we could do. Of course, there is a surprise when it actually comes off. We’re happy with our performance. I know I am heavy-handed and that’s what showed during the fight. I’m really really happy. I’m crazy happy.

“I’m looking forward to going back home to see my daughter and my wife. I’m looking forward to spending time with them. There is a tinge of sadness that I can’t take the belt home. At least Mexicans know that they have a new number one going home with that victory. I will have a massive pizza, and I’m looking forward to it!”