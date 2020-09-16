Queen Of Burgundy weighted to deliver under SDS

Having dropped to a handy mark, Queen Of Burgundy looks worth a punt at 6/1 now reunited with Silvestre De Sousa in the 6f handicap at Yarmouth today (2.30).

Trained by Christine Dunnett, this four-year-old filly opened her account at Leicester in May of last year when landing a class 5 off 69.

She then went on to finish in the frame in three of her next five starts off 75, 77 and 76 before resuming winning ways in a class 4 over 7f here when scoring by a short-head off 76.

Queen Of Burgundy has had five starts this season and ran well on the second of those when staying on well to finish a 7 1/2 length third of 12 to Rewaayat in a class 5 at Salisbury off 76.

She also ran well last time out over this course and distance when third of 11 to Spirited Guest in a class 5 off 73.

Queen Of Burgundy is now able to race is this same grade affair off 72, 4lb lower than when last victorious and her lowest rating since registering her first success.

It gives her a big chance from a handicapping perspective and the booking of SDS, who is 1-1 on her, is an eye-catching one.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Queen Of Burgundy (6/1 bet365 – BOG)