First it was facemasks in public now it’s PUSSY MASKS

First we were told we had to wear facemasks in all indoor situations and on public transport due to CORONAVIRUS now we’ve got PUSSY MASKS as one group of WHACKY cat lovers have started masking up their PRIZED PUSSY wear one in public.

The shot take by Sport Reader Derek yesterday shows one such CAT LOVER with their pedigree feline sporting a facemask whilst out for a walk.

Some CAT PROTECTION group have come out in protest saying such masks infringing a cats CIVIL RIGHTS with one such group stating a social media campaign under the HASHTAG #DontMaskMyPussy

And surprise surprise as with all this CRAP it started in California first, the spiritual home of cranks around the globe.