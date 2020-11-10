Chisnall, Ratajski and Whitlock among eight Grand Slam Qualifiers

Dave Chisnall, Krzysztof Ratajski and Simon Whitlock headlined the eight players to qualify for the BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts at yesterday’s PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Coventry.

All Tour Card Holders not to have secured qualification for the televised event took part in the qualifier at the Ricoh Arena, where the Grand Slam of Darts will be played from November 16-24.

World number ten Chisnall, pictured, edged out Brendan Dolan 5-4 in their decider as the 2014 runner-up qualified for a ninth time.

Fresh from competing in the World Cup of Darts, Poland’s Ratajski and Australia’s Whitlock also made it through with final defeats over Mickey Mansell and Matthew Edgar.

Ricky Evans and Justin Pipe booked returns to the event for the first time since 2013, while German number one Gabriel Clemens ensured back-to-back appearances, and North East pair Ryan Joyce and Adam Hunt secured debuts.

2020 BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts

PDC Tour Card Holder’s Qualifier

Final Matches

Ricky Evans 5-2 Steve Beaton

Adam Hunt 5-2 Peter Jacques

Krzysztof Ratajski 5-2 Mickey Mansell

Ryan Joyce 5-2 Jason Lowe

Dave Chisnall 5-4 Brendan Dolan

Simon Whitlock 5-3 Matthew Edgar

Justin Pipe 5-1 Ryan Searle

Gabriel Clemens 5-0 Rowby-John Rodriguez