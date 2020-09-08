Ratajski replaces Anderson in World Series of Darts Finals

Gary Anderson has withdrawn from the World Series of Darts Finals and will also not compete in the PDC Autumn Series.
The two-time World Champion was set to be amongst the 24-player field for this month’s World Series of Darts Finals in Salzburg, but has withdrawn from the event.
The Scot has also opted not to play in the PDC Autumn Series of five one-day Players Championships in Niedernhausen from September 12-16.
Anderson will be replaced for the World Series of Darts Finals by Krzysztof Ratajski, pictured, who is the highest-placed player from the PDC Order of Merit not currently in the event, with James Wade stepping up to become a seed.
A final four places in the tournament will be confirmed at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Niedernhausen on Friday September 11.
Coverage will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.
Tickets for the event are available through PDC Europe.
2020 World Series of Darts Finals
September 18-20, Salzburgarena, Salzburg, Austria
Seeded Players
Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price
Michael Smith
Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall
Daryl Gurney
James Wade
Invited Players
Dave Chisnall
Ian White
Dimitri Van den Bergh
Glen Durrant
Mensur Suljovic
Krzysztof Ratajski
Fallon Sherrock
Simon Whitlock
Damon Heta
Cody Harris
Jeff Smith
Darius Labanauskas
Qualifiers x4
TBC – September 11
Session Times
Friday September 18 (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
8x First Round games
Saturday September 19 (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
8x Second Round games
Sunday September 20
Afternoon Session (1245 local time, 1145 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (2015 local time, 1915 BST)
Semi-Finals & Final