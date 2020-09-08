Ratajski replaces Anderson in World Series of Darts Finals

Gary Anderson has withdrawn from the World Series of Darts Finals and will also not compete in the PDC Autumn Series.

The two-time World Champion was set to be amongst the 24-player field for this month’s World Series of Darts Finals in Salzburg, but has withdrawn from the event.

The Scot has also opted not to play in the PDC Autumn Series of five one-day Players Championships in Niedernhausen from September 12-16.

Anderson will be replaced for the World Series of Darts Finals by Krzysztof Ratajski, pictured, who is the highest-placed player from the PDC Order of Merit not currently in the event, with James Wade stepping up to become a seed.

A final four places in the tournament will be confirmed at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Niedernhausen on Friday September 11.

Coverage will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.

Tickets for the event are available through PDC Europe.

2020 World Series of Darts Finals

September 18-20, Salzburgarena, Salzburg, Austria

Seeded Players

Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price

Michael Smith

Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall

Daryl Gurney

James Wade

Invited Players

Dave Chisnall

Ian White

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Glen Durrant

Mensur Suljovic

Krzysztof Ratajski

Fallon Sherrock

Simon Whitlock

Damon Heta

Cody Harris

Jeff Smith

Darius Labanauskas

Qualifiers x4

TBC – September 11

Session Times

Friday September 18 (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

8x First Round games

Saturday September 19 (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

8x Second Round games

Sunday September 20

Afternoon Session (1245 local time, 1145 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (2015 local time, 1915 BST)

Semi-Finals & Final