SELFIE-cert mortgage application SHOCKER

Mortgage broker SHOCKED after asking STRIPPER to provide evidence of her source of income and she sent him a SELFIE of her VAG!

Advisor Tarquin told Daily Sport of his shock saying “I asked the applicant for a photo proof of her source of income and she sent me selfies of her LADY BITS from her holiday.”

The unnamed application has since been turned down by the lender after been unable to provide references and TAX documents.

Well normally they only ask for photo ID and a bank statement, in this case the got 2 in 1 with a WANK-Statement.