Northampton pensioner NICKED for breaking LOCKDOWN restrictions after SEX ‘n’ DRUGS spree

A 64yo Northampton woman who has not been named has been NICKED after going on a DRUG ‘n’ Sex spree through the town centre recently.

Police say they were called out after reports of a PENSIONER ignoring the RULES and not maintaining SOCIAL DISTANCING let alone common decency.

It is alleged that the 64yo rode a STOLEN motorbike whilst NAKED through a pedestrian precinct scattering shoppers, then was seen being FINGERED by a fellow DRUG ADDICT in Sainsbury’s, before PUNCHING a disabled shopper and 3 security guards.

Council officials have since successfully BANNED the unnamed women from the town centre for 1 year and she is expected to receive a custodial sentence.

Her defence team told Daily Sport “This is been blown out of all proportion, out client was CELEBRATING after been given the ALL CLEAR for CANCER and things got a little out of hand.”

The case continues……….