The Biggest Football Signings and Rumors of the Transfer Window So Far

It is almost halfway through the summer transfer window if you follow football across the world. Indeed, there have already been some big signings that are going to transform how teams play at the start of the new seasons.

If you have not been keeping up, we will keep you in the loop. Here are some of the latest signings and rumors of the transfer window that have been making headlines.

Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona

The whole world wants to know what is happening with Lionel Messi. Indeed, he wants to leave Barcelona and it is rumored that Manchester City wants to buy him. News outlets have shared that the club may have offered Barcelona £181 million for the Spanish international. This would include a three-year deal for the player that would be a world record £40 million a year.

However, rumors have said that this deal will be rejected. For example, it is said that there is a £627 million buyout clause attached to Messi’s contract with Barcelona. this fee will have to be paid if he is to depart from the Nou Camp any time soon. This probably means that the deal is unlikely to happen – but watch this space.

Jai Havertz Signs for Chelsea

The attacking midfielder, Jai Havertz, has signed for Chelsea and he will be playing in the Premier League next season. This German international player signed from Bayer Leverkusen, enjoying a five-year contract. The signing for Chelsea is said to be around £71 million once all of the add-ons come into effect. This makes him one of the most expensive signings for the English club. As an attacking player that likes to score goals, anybody on NetBet casino for example would bet on him winning a game for Chelsea.

Donny van de Beek Joins Manchester United

Ajax has agreed to sell Donny van de Beek to Manchester United for £40 million. This is a great signing for the club as the Dutch international will be looking to make a big impact in the English Premier League. The opening game of the 2020-2021 season will be against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Indeed, he will want to impress the home fans on his debut.

Wolves Land Fabio Silva

Fabio Silva was once said to be young and upcoming Cristiano Ronaldo. There are high hopes for this young player, as he has signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the new season. This is for a fee of £35 million; the player was once on loan to Manchester United and Chelsea. This gave him the taste of what it would be like to play football in England. Now, he will be looking to make his mark.

Rumors Swirl Over Gareth Bale

There are always rumors going around about Gareth Bale. So, it is no surprise that they continued to swirl this transfer window. The word on the street is that Manchester United want to sign the international Wales captain from Real Madrid. In addition, his former club Tottenham Hotspur, is also rumored to want to sign the star. Gareth Bale has said that he is ready to leave. However, only time will tell whether a club can afford to pay for him.