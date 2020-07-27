Red Hot Streak worth siding with at 20/1

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out and been eased further in the weights, I think Red Hot Streak is worth an each-way wager at 20/1 in the 1.40 at Redcar today.

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old is yet to trouble the judge in six starts but did run a dcenet race on debut at Ripon 13 months ago when a staying on 5 3/4 length fourth of six to Praxeology in a class 5 novice contest.

The winner has scored twice since to be rated 88 and the third home Istanbul won next time up and is now officially rated 98.

Red Jasper, who finsihed 18 lengths behind the selection in sixth, has also won three of his last six starts this year to be rated 72.

That gives the form a decent look in realtion to this class 6 affair and Red Hot Streak – who was given an initial opening handicap mark of 64 – is able to race in it off 55 having been dropped 2lb since posting and improved effort at Doncaster earlier in the month.

After being restrained at the start, he was ridden to track the leaders two from home before being denied a clear run at the furlong marker.

Red Hot Streak was then not given a hard time and weakened to be beaten just over seven lengths when seventh of 17 to My Dabdy Doc.

If building on that he looks weighted to go well here judged on his aforementioned debut run at Ripon.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Red Hot Streak (20/1 bet365 – BOG)