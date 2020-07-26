WHO-d have though GLORY HOLES can prevent VIRUS spread?

A Canadian CDC [Centre for Disease Control] commissioned study by leading ACADEMICS in the country out this week has said that use of GLORY HOLES can help stem the spread of COVID19 during SEXUAL activity and have even published the advice on their website.

The CDC in British Columbia has made the recommendations for SOCIALLY DISTANCED sex stating that the use of GLORY HOLES will help prevent VIRUS spread.

Some of our older readers may be unaware of what a GLORY HOLE even is? Well Daily Sport as always are here to help – A “GLORY HOLE” is a hole cut into a wall that’s only large enough for a penis to slip through for either penetrative or oral sexual activity.

A spokesperson at the CDC’s media briefing on Friday [July 24] said “Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.”

Daily Sport have now learned that our own HEALTH OFFICIALS here in the UK have put together a team of EXPERTS to study if the use of GLORY HOLES could help combat a SECOND WAVE here too.

Since the advice went VIRAL on Friday online retailers have even started selling DRILL YOUR OWN – Glory Hole Kits at £49.99 a 5 fold increase in price.

With 2 unnamed LOCAL AUTHORITIES commissioning advice on weather to put GLORY HOLES into all PUBLIC toilets on health grounds.