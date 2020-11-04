Regular Income taken to cash-in on class drop

Regular Income was travelling strongly when clipping heels and unseating rider last time out, so now dropped in class off an unchanged mark looks to hold leading claims of gaining compensation in the 1m 2f amateur riders’ handicap at Nottingham today (4.10).

That came in a class 4 at Windsor off 75 where the Adam West trained five-year-old had made good headway track the leaders three from home and was yet to be asked a serious question.

It was a bi step back in the right direction after being well-beaten in two class 3 contests following a break and Regular Income now drops into class 5 company.

He has a terrific strike rate of 50 per cent in the grade having won four of his eight starts and Regular Income has also won two of his three starts at this venue.

His current rating of 75 is also 3lb lower than when last successful in a class 4 at Chester in June of last year and testing conditions hold no fears for Regular Income.

So taking everything it account he looks to have lots going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Regular Income (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)