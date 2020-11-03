Mum of 3 DUPED in online EXOTIC PET scam and pays £10 for 3 woodlice

A Daily Sport reader has been SCAMMED by an online PET trader after buying what was supposed to be BABY ARMADILLOS for their 3 kids as a early CHRISTAMS present only to be posted 3 WOODLICE.

SCAMMED mum of 3 Amy

Mum of 3 Amy from GLASGOW saw the advert from BABY ARMADILLOS on an online marketplace which read “***FOR SALE*** baby armadillos ready to leave mum next week. £4 each or 3 for £10. Can post.

Amy told Daily Sport “There are some heartless F**KERS out there SCAMMING a mum trying to get her kids a pet each.”

Ex-head of TRADING STANDARDS Dickie Allcock said “Only buy pets from a licensed reputable trader and never try to be rare or exotic pets online.”

Since Amy contacted us the seller has been tracked down to a RUN down garden shed in Macclesfield which had over 2 million WOODLICE infesting it, the unnamed seller was arrested and is awaiting a court appearance in mid-December.

Yet again the old saying “It is looks too good to be true it probably is” springs to mind…… Be careful Sport Readers