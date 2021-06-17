Royal Ascot Friday Tips: Camdeboo too big at 20/1 in Sandringham

In the 1m Sandringham Stakes on day four of Royal Ascot (5.00), I think Camdeboo is on a potentially handy mark and worth a punt at 20/1.

After shaping with promise on her sole run as juvenile when a not knocked about eighth of 18 to Elizabethan in a 6f contest at Naas, this Joseph O’Brien trained three-year-old filly got off the mark at the first time of asking this season when travelling well beoire forging clear to land a 15-runner maiden at Cork by three lengths.

She was the far from disgraced last time out at the same venue when pitched into Listed company and dropped back down to an extended 5f when finishing fourth of eight to Measure Of Magic.

After being held-up, Cambedoo kept on to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over four lengths.

The winner is a smart sort who had previously scored in the same grade and is now rated 106.

Teresa Mendoza, who finished just a neck in front of the selection in third, has since run very well to finish a two length third to Sonaiyla in a Group 3 at the Curragh off an official rating of 97.

That gives the form a strong look and suggest that an opening handicap mark of just 93 to Cambedoo could underestimate her ability.

She also remains open to plenty more progression after just three starts and the step up back up in trip to a mile for the first time looks an obvious plus in my eyes given how she hit the line hard in her aforementioned win at Cork.

So taking everything into account, I think Camdeboo is overpriced and has far more going for her than her odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Camdeboo (20/1 Boylesports – paying six places, and 20/1 with bet365, BetVictor – paying 5 places)