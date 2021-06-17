Royal Ascot Friday Tips: Significantly worth siding with at 8s in sprint finale

On the back of two solid efforts, Significantly looks weighted to go well and makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 5f Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes that bring proceedings to a close on Friday’s action at Royal Ascot (6.10).

In the first of those in a class 2 at Newmarket, the Karle Burke trained three-year-old colt went three lengths clear a furlong for home before being mowed down and beaten 1 3/4 lengths into second by Creative Force off a mark of 91.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 2lb, went on to follow-up off 8lb higher at Newmarket before impressively landing a Listed contest at Newbury by three lengths to now be rated 110.

That gives the form a strong look and Significantly was the far from disgraced last time out in a class 2 at Hamilton when a 3 1/4 length runner-up to Dragon Symbol off 92.

Although not match for the easy winner, that one has since been beaten just a nose in a Group 2 at Haydock to now be rated 111.

That again gives the form a decent look in relation to this same grade affair and Significantly is able to race in it off an unchanged mark.

It makes him a leading player from a handicapping perspective in my eyes judged on those two fine efforts and this big field scenario may well play to his strengths.

So having also bagged a good high draw in stall 24, everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Significantly (8/1 BetVictor – paying 5 places)