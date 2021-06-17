Royal Ascot Thursday Tips: Mithras the Britannia bet

Now dropped back into handicap company, Mithras looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot (5.00)

This John and Thady Gosden trained three-year-old colt had three starts as a juvenile. In the first of those he shaped with stacks of promise when fourth of 16 to One Ruler at Sandown.

After being restless in the stalls and slowly away, Mithras found himself well off the pace before keeping on nicely under tender handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten 5 1/2 lengths.

The winner is a smart sort who is now rated 112 having gone to to land a Group 2 before finishing runner-up in a Group 1 at Doncaster and also ran well to finish sixth this season in both the 2000 Guineas and the Derby.

Maximal, who came second has also won since and finished a fine fourth of 112 to Poetic Force in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes her earlier in the week of an official rating of 112.

Tawareeq, who came fourth, went to to score next time up as did the fifth home My Swallow.

That gives the form a solid look and after then not getting the best of passages when fourth at Newbury, Mithras rounded off the campaign with a stylish success at Newcastle when racing up with the pace and showing a nice turn of foot to score readily by a length from Movintime.

The pair pulled eight lengths clear of the third home and the runner-up is a smart sort who won in good style first time up this season and runs in a Group 3 earlier on today’s card.

Mithras was allotted what looked a lenient opening handicap mark of now on the back of that and duly capitalised on it when making a winning return to action in a traditionally strong handicap at Newbury when staying on strongly to score by a neck.

He got put up to 98 for that and got pitched into Listed company at Sandown. Although he could only finish a keeping on six length fifth of seven to Mostahdaf he was not unduly knocked about on soft ground which I thought didn’t suit.

A return to a sounder surface looks sure to see him in a far better light in my eyes and Mithras now drops back in grade off an unchanged mark.

The form of his aforementioned races suggest he has the potential to be far better than it, so from a decent enough draw in stall 15 I think he has lots going for him under Frankie Dettori.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts each-way Mithras (6/1 Unibet – BOG)