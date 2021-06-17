Royal Ascot Thursday Tips: Danyah has a big shout in Buckingham Palace

Now dropped back in trip on the back of two solid efforts this season, I think Danyah is the one to be on at 10/1 in the 7f Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (6.10).

In the first of those over 1m at Doncaster, the Owen Burrows trained four-year-old finsihed a fine 4 1/4 length fourth of 18 to Haqeeqy in the Lincoln off a mark of 98.

He travelled strongly into the contest approaching the final furlong before his run flattened out, leaving the impression that there was better to come.

That view was confirmed when he finished a length second of 16 to Nugget in the 1m Spring Cup at Newbury off the same rating where he kept on having raced too keenly in the early stages.

The form of both those races looks strong and Danyah has shaped on both occasions as if a drop back to this trip and a strongly run contest will be ideal.

Indeed, Danyah has won once and been paced once in two starts over it. The success came under Dane O’Neill who is in the plate again today.

I also think a 3lb rise for his latest effort is more than fair and that he has shown more than enough ability ton suggest he should be up to winning a race of this nature off his revised rating of 101.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Danyah (10/1 generally available – use BOG paying 6 places)