Royal Ascot Thursday Tips: Tritonic looks tasty at 10s in Golden Gates

I think Tritonic looks overpriced and worth an each-way wager at 10/1 in the Golden Gates Handicap that gets proceedings underway at Royal Ascot on Thursday (1.15).

This Alan King trained three-year-old came good at the second time of asking as a juvenile when scoring by 1/2 a length at Ffos Las.

He the followed-up at Newbury when running on strongly to beat Man Of The Night by 1 1/2 lengths under Oisin Murphy.

The runner-up is now rated 83, whilst the third home Cape Palace had previously sluiced up by eight lengths at Newcastle when beating a rival now rated 102.

He also had a re-opposing Acquitted four lengths behind in fourth, and is now only 2lb worse off at the weights with that rival.

I think that gives Tritonic every chance of confirming the form, so I don’t see why he should be double the odds of Clive Cox’s charge who is favourite for this.

Although he was suqsequently well beaten on his final start of the campaign when fifth in a Group 3 at Newmarket, Tritonic appeals as the type do do well this season.

On his aforementiined Newbury success, he should be more than capable of winning races off his current mark of 95.

So with ith Murphy once again in the saddle, and most firm paying five places, Tritonic makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tritonic (10/1 Sky Bet, William Hill – paying 5 places)