Government end SHOPLIFTERS furlough scheme

With all non-essential shops given the greenlight by government to re-open from yesterday [June 15] it appears to have slipped under the radar of other media outlets that from today the FURLOUGH SCHEME for SHOPLIFTERS will end.

We spoke to one of those affected by the end of the scheme Billy from Barrow in Furness who told Daily Sport “How am I supposed to make ends meet? SOCIAL DISTANCING has F**KED this game.”

Well he certainly has a point with limited numbers in shops and everyone 2 metres apart, it will be very difficult to go out at the HOIST as the trade call it without being noticed.

Billy added “My pal is having to pay back his FURLOUGH money, as he got NICKED in Tesco while being furloughed.”