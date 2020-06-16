Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips: Almania appeals at 12s in Copper Horse

Alamania looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and worth siding with at 12/1 on his first start for David Simock in the 1m 6f Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot on Wednesday (4.40).

This four-year 0ld got off the mark at the second time of asking as a juvenile when showing a game attitude to beat Buffalo River by 1/2 a length in a 10-runner maiden at Sandown.

Almania then found things too hot on seasonal reappearance last year when last of eight to Telecaster in the Group 2 Dante Stakes over 1m 2f at York.

Connections then decided to drop him back into handicap company and he posted a much improved effort when a keeping on three lengths fifth of 16 to South Pacific in the 1m 4f King George V Stakes at this meeting off a mark of 95.

Almania also ran well finishing a 3 1/2 lengths fifth of 11 to Forest Of Dean over 1m 2f at Glorious Goodwood and a three length third to Hereby in a Listed contest over course and distance when last seen in action back in October.

He was attempting to give the progressive now 96-rated winner 5lb in the latter, so that makes his current mark of 97 look exploitable in my eyes.

Almania has also been gelded since joining Simcock and still has an air of unfinished business about him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Almania (12/1 generally available – use firms paying 5 places)