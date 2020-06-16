Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips: Hukum worth siding with in King George V Stakes

In the 1m 4f King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday (2.25), the lightly-raced and unexposed Hukum makes plenty of appeal at 14/1.

This Owen Burrows trained colt caught the eye on debut when staying on under a hands and heels ride to finish a six length third to the now 94-rated Cherokee Trail.

He then showed the benefit of that experience to open account in good style over a 1m at Kempton back in November.

Hukum lost ground when hampered four from home but then stayed on strongly to get up and beat Laser Show by a length.

He was eased down near the line to score with more in hand than the winning margin suggests and the runner-up has won since to be rated 97.

That suggests an opening mark of 90 for Hukum may well underestimate his ability and he is bred to be better than it.

Hukum also has bags of untapped potential and Burrows has has also saddled a winner and three placed from his last five runners at the time of writing.

The step up in trip also promises to suit and Hukum appeals as the type to keep on progressing as a three-year-old.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Hukkum (14/1 generally available – use firms paying 5 places)