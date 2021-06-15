Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips: Beat Le Bon a bet at 25/1 in Hunt Cup

Beat Le Bon ran a cracker when runner-up last time out, so off an unchanged mark I think he is weighted to go well and worth a wager at 25/1 in the 1m Royal Hunt Cup (5.00).

This Richard Hannon trained five-year-old enjoyed a terrific time in 2019 when showing improved form throughout and scoring four times.

In the last of those successes at Goodwood he came from off the pace with a daring run to squeeze between rivals and land the 20-runner Golden Mile by a length off a mark of 104.

Beat Le Bon was put up to 110 for that ready success and has failed to get his head in front since. However, he did run very well on his second start last season when runner-up to Regal Reality in a Group 3 at Salisbury off that rating.

He also comes into this on the back of three efforts which suggest he is coming to the boil and I thought he was arguably given too much to do in the last of those at Doncaster 12 days ago when powering home to be beaten just an neck by Stunning Beauty.

Beat le Bon is able to race in this of the same rating of 103, 1lb lower than when last victorious.

It makes him a leading player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form and he has a strike rate of 27 per cent in this grade – class 2.

So with Hollie Doyle in the saddle and a strong pace to aim at looking assured, I think Beat Le Bon is well worth an each-way bet at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Beat Le Bon (25/1 bet365, BetVictor – paying 5 places)