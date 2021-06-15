Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips: Onassis an each-way play at 12s in Duke of Cambridge

In the 1m Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot (3.40), I think Onassis is decent each-way value at 12/1.

Trained by Charlie Fellowes this four-year-old boasts a strike rate of just under 31 per cent having won four times and been placed twice in 13 starts.

She landed the Sandringham Stakes over course and distance 12 months ago first time up when coming from off the pace under Hayley Turner and showing a good turn of foot to score readily by 1 1/4 lengths.

Onassis went on to land a Listed contest at Chantilly and also ran very well on her final start of the campaign at this venue when dropped back to 6f and doing all her best work late on after getting outpaced to finish a 2 3/4 length sixth of 16 to Glen Shiel in the Group 1 Champions’ Sprint.

To me that run suggested there could be even better to come this season and the step back up to a mile, over which she has a 66.7 per cent strike rate (two from three) is an obvious plus – as is her proven course form.

Onassis also once again has the services of Turner in the saddle who gets a great tune out of her having won four of her seven starts when in the plate.

She also has proven winning form fresh and I think this race may well be run to suit, so in my book has more going for her than her odds would suggest in a race in which many bookmakers are paying four places.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Onassis (12/1 generally available – use Firm paying five places)