Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips: Fox Premier the Royal Hunt Cup punt

Fox Premier looks on a handy mark and worth a punt at 16/1 in the 1m Royal Hunt Cup on day two of Royal Ascot (3.35).

This four-year-old hails from the in form yard of Andrew Baling and won his first two starts last season in good style.

He then ran better than the finishing position suggests at this meeting when a 12 1/2 length ninth of 16 toSouth Pacific in the 1m 4f King George V Stakes at this meeting.

Fox Premier was making headway three form home only to find himself blocked behind a wall of horses and Silvestre De Sousa then allowed him to come in his own time once it was clear all chance had gone.

He went on to round off the campaign with a solid 2 1/2 length second of 11 to Forest Of Dean in a 1m 2f handicap at Glorious Goodwood off a mark of 95.

Fox Power stayed on well to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths and the winner, to whom he was conceding 2lb, went on to follow up at York off a rating of 100.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests that Fox Premier should be capable of making his presence felt in this rating of 97.

This race is also traditionally a strongly run affair, so that will bring his stamina into play now dropping back in trip.

Silvestre De Sousa also gets a good tune out of him, so with enhanced place terms on offer he makes plenty of each-way appeal in a typically fierce and wide-open renewal of the Royal Hunt Cup.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Fox Premier (16/1 Unibet)