Ryan Moore Likely to Win At Newbury

The booking of Ryan Moore to ride Mummy’s Boy for trainer Charlie Hills jumped off the page at me, and a look at the form since has not managed to make me change my mind.

Still a maiden after four starts, his three and a half-length third at Bath last time out was the furthest he has been beaten, so it is obvious he has plenty of ability.

Ridden from the front that day by Kieran Shoemark, he was caught and put in his place at the furlong pole that day, but his stable are in better form now, he has had another four months to grown and mature, and most importantly drops back to seven furlongs. If he can get an easy lead under Ryan he will hopefully prove pretty difficult to catch.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mummy’s Boy 5.15pm Newbury 5/1 Skybet, William Hill, Bet Victor and others