Peninsula Sticks Out At Newbury

Newbury put on a pretty decent evening card where my eyes were immediately drawn to the lightly raced Troll Peninsula, who sits at the bottom of the weights for the Class Two Newbury handicap over a mile due off at 5.45pm. Roger Varian’s four-year-old already sits quite highly in the betting for the Cambridgeshire in the Autumn, and he may well need to win this just to get in to the starting line-up.

Three career starts saw a second followed by a narrow win last season, but he showed something nearer to his true ability when running away with a Kempton novice by three and a half lengths in March – though sadly he has not been seen since.

I am hoping that was to save him for late summer and Autumn campaign and not for anything worse (the big question here), and if he is as good as he looked that day, a mark of 88 may underestimate his true abilities and he could be very well handicapped here for his in-form stable.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Troll Peninsula 5.45pm Newbury 7/4 all bookmakers