New TV talent show ‘The MASKED Stripper’ set to save BRITAIN from boredom

A new TV talent show is being hailed as the saviour of BRITISH Saturday night view can be EXCLUSIVELY revealed by Daily Sport… ‘The MASKED Stripper’ a show loosely based on the HIT singing show has gone into production at a secret LOCATION and as yet no TV company has been revealed as the broadcaster.

The first 8 shows are now well underway and have 6 STRIPPERS each week, these have been whittled down from over 45,000 entrants the German producer of the show told Daily Sport Entertainment.

Producer Hans Downer the man behind such shows as ‘WANKETY WANK’ and ‘NAME THOSE TITS’ says “It’s about time TV bosses lightened up and let people enjoy themselves like people used too before the world got CORRUPTED by the PC brigade.”

Daily Sport have seen some clips and the show so far looks like it will certainly put the CHEEKY humour of yester years back in to the viewing schedules.