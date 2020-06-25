Well-weighted Staxton worth siding with at Haydock

Given that he has become attractively weighted and is unbeaten in two runs over course and distance, Staxton looks worth a wager at 9/1 in the 6f handicap at Haydock today (1.45).

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old notched his sole success last season on the Tapeta at Newcastle when scoring by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 95.

The Ontoawinner syndicate owned gelding backed that up with a solid third of 13 to Air Raid in the Scottosh Dtewards’ Cup off 100 and also ran well when fifth of 17 to Dakota Gold in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon off 99.

Staxton was also far from disagraced when a 3 1/4 length 10th of 24 to Angel Alexander in the Ayr Gold Cup off 98.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 90 having quickly been dropped 3lb since shaping well onm seasonal reappearance when showing speed before fading late on to finish a 4 3/4 length seventh of 11 to Tinto.

It is the lowest rating he has raced off since finishing fifth in a Group 2 at York back in August 2017 (off 88) and makes Staxton a huge player at the weights on the pick of his form.

So at a venue which clearly suits, I think he is simply too well-treated to ignore in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Staxton (9/1 bet365 – BOG)