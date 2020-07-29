Sarvan worth siding with at 10s on handicap debut at Goodwood

The lightly-raced and progressive Sarvan looks worth a play ay 10/1 on handicap debut in the 2.15 at Goodwood today now stepped up further in trip from what looks a fair opening mark.

This George Scott trained three-year-old shaped with plenty of promise on debut over a mile at Newmarket back in June when dwelling at the start before doing good late work under tender handling to finish a never nearer 7 1/4 length third of 10 to King Leonidas.

The winner is a smart sort who ran off an official rating of 100 last time out when sent off favourite and finishing sixth of 13 to Molatham in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, whilst the second home Eastern World won next time up before finishing a fine 1/2 length second in a class 2 handicap.

Sarvan then failed by just a short-head to overhaul Spectrum Of Light over 1m 2f at headquarters before opening his account in fine style last time out over the same trip at Pontefract.

After tracking the leaders travelling strongly, he drew clear with the leader two from home before forging clear inside the last to win going away from Crystal Pegasus.

Sarvan won with tons to spare and the Sir Michael Stoute trained runner-up was rated 89 going into the contest. The pair also pulled 12 lengths clear of the third.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests an opening mark of 92 for Sarvan should not be beyond him.

He is clearly going the right way and given how he hot the line hard at Pontefract the extra two furlongs of this look sure to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Sarvan (10/1 bet365 – BOG)