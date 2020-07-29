Midweek 5 Minutes with Jade

Today we chat to SCOTTISH BABE and Daily Sport Model Jade and here is what see had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jade Cosgrove is fine 😊

Q2. Where are you from? Scotland, Dundee

Q3. Age? 22

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them?

So every time I go traveling some where new I get a new tattoo for memories. I have ones from, Thailand, Phillipines, Spain, Prague, etc. My biggest tattoo on my hip took me 5 hours without a break. That was tough

Q5. Any piercings? I have my belly pierced, 3 pericings in both my ears & I had my nipple done but it fell out so I will be getting it done again soon when everything opens back up

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? A friend photographer got me started and I’ve never looked back

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been doing photoshoots for 2 years now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have been working on many photoshoots building uuo my experience & port folio

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I will be working to build my onlyfans and Instagram. Just hr6yiny more paid shoots and if something exciting comes up then that would be great

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all different types of music just depending on what mood I am in. Iove cardi b & nicki minaj of course

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love going to the gym and working out. I also go to pole classes as I am trying to get better. I love shopping and catching up with friends, listening to music.

Q12. Are you into video games? I actually play zombies on call of duty all the time

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I love all sports but especially UFC because I love Connor McGregor

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love to each a horror with a good twist. I always have to cuddle into someone though

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Italian food even though I am trying to be good. Pizza and pasta is my fave

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pink gin and lemonaid is my go to drink. Its sweet like me 😜

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My family are my biggest inspiration because they support me all the way. But also Beyonce because she is a bad bitch 💋

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) I am tiny only 5’1. I’m size xs or 6 in dresses and my boobies are a size 32B

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I’ve had sex in the Philippines on a canoo, in a blue lagoon. That was crazy 🤭

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Again it depends how I am feeling that day. If I’ve had a hard day and not feeling myself then romantic sex is on the cards but if I’m just horney then I just want to f**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy because it goes deeper in and guys always say they like the view of my ass from behind 😉

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’ve traveled around the world twice

Q23. Social media? @Jade_cosgrove

Photos by Andy Marshall for Daily Sport