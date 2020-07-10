Saturday Tips: 10/1 Stone of Destiny holds solid claims at Ascot

Having slipped down below his last winning mark, the Andrew Baldi9ing trained Stone Of Destiny makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 3.50 at Ascot on Saturday.

This five-year-old won twice as a juvenile when in the care of David Simcock and ran a cracker on his second start in 2018 after joining Andrew Balding when a 1 3/4 lengths fourth of 22 to Eqtidaar in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

Stone Of Destiny also ran well in the Wokingham Stakes 12 months ago when keeping on from off the pace to to be beaten only 5 3/4 lengths when 13th of 26 to Cape Byron off 102.

He was also not beaten far when eighth of 27 to Khaadem in the Stewards’ Cup at Glorious Goodwood of 100, before showing a game attitude to bag a deserved success over this course and distance off 97.

Stone Of Destiny is able to race in this off 1lb lower, so that makes him a key player from a handicapping perspective.

There was also lots to like about his seasonal bow when a 2 1/2 lengths fourth to Makanha at Newmarket and he backed that up with an excellent 2 1/4 length sixth of 22 to Hey Jonesy in the Wokingham over 6f at Royal Ascot.

That suggested his time was near, so with William Hill paying five places I think he is overpriced and primed for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Stone Of Destiny (10/1 William Hill – paying 5 places)