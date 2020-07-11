Cocks the new crazy FOOTWEAR sweeping the globe

Just when we though we were all safe from the latest CRAZY fashion statement from the home of CRAZY STUNTS Japan has brought out COCKS a Wellington boot the looks like a DICK.

These GIANT HOLLOW RUBBER COCKS are now the fashion statement of COVID summer 20 with everyone from Hollywood stars to Government ministers being seen out in them.

They retail at £99 a pair so a dearer than you’re average WELLY BOOT but definitely make a statement that no Wellington can ever make.

An online society has even been set up for COCK STOMPERS the term the like to refer to themselves as, which are a new group of RAMBLERS trekking round the countryside in their RUBBER COCKS.

Well Sport Readers you would have though after the recent pandemic the world would have better things to spend their money on?

If you have a CRAZY STORY? Get in touch with our News Desk [email protected]