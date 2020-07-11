Cocks the new crazy FOOTWEAR sweeping the globe

By
Dougie McDermott
-
0
128

Just when we though we were all safe from the latest CRAZY fashion statement from the home of CRAZY STUNTS Japan has brought out COCKS a Wellington boot the looks like a DICK.

These GIANT HOLLOW RUBBER COCKS are now the fashion statement of COVID summer 20 with everyone from Hollywood stars to Government ministers being seen out in them.

They retail at £99 a pair so a dearer than you’re average WELLY BOOT but definitely make a statement that no Wellington can ever make.

An online society has even been set up for COCK STOMPERS the term the like to refer to themselves as, which are a new group of RAMBLERS trekking round the countryside in their RUBBER COCKS.

DAILY SPORT DATING | British Sex | Sex Contacts | Swingers

Well Sport Readers you would have though after the recent pandemic the world would have better things to spend their money on?

If you have a CRAZY STORY? Get in touch with our News Desk [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here