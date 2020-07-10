Saturday Tips: Tomfre looks tasty at 12s in Bunbury Cup

I thought Tomfre ran a blinder runner-up last time out, so at 12/1 he looks well worth an each-way wager in the 7f Bunbury Cup at Newmarket on Saturday (4.10)

This Ralph Beckett trained three-year-old enjoyed a fine juvenile campaign when winning four of his seven starts.

In the third of those ocer this course and distance, Tomfre stayed on well to beat Visible Charm by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 86.

He was then far from disgraced when last of five in Listed company at Doncaster before geting back on the scoresheet at this venue when finmding plenty to beat Milltown Star by 1/2 a length off a mark of 90.

Tomfre rounded off the canpaign with a decent sixth in a Group 3 off a rating 95 and he hintef that his time was near on the secondstart of the season at Sandown when going down by just a short-head to Well Of Wisdom off a mark of 94.

Tomfrre nearly got put over the rails inside the last by William Buick on the winner, and there is no doubt in my mind that he would have won but for the interfrence – so a 4lb rise in the weights does not look too harsh.

Tomfre is also versatile as regards ground, so looks to have lots going for him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tomfre (12/1 generally available – use firms paying 5 places)