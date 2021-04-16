Saturday Tips: Well-weighted Beggar a bet in sprint

Having become well-treated, I think Lucky Beggar is worth a bet in the 6f handicap on a competitive card at Thirsk (12.40).

This David Griffiths trained 11-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since landing a class 6 contest over this course and distance on seasonal reappearance back in April 2019 when making all to score by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 60.

He went on to be placed on four occasions that season in class 5 contests off marks of 69, 69, 70 and 67.

The veteran also showed that he retained ability last season when third off 60 and runner-up on two occasions off 53 in this grade – class 6.

He is now able to race odd a reduced rating of 51, 9lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low.

It gives Lucky Beggar a big chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form and he comes into this on the back of a spin at Newcastle last month to blow away the cobwebs.

He has also bagged a good draw in stall 13 and is now reunited with David Allan, who has won three time and been placed on eight occasions on him in 24 starts, for the first time since August of last year.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Lucky Beggar (7/1 William Hill – paying 4 places)