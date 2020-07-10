Saturday tips: Melnikova of major interest on handicap debut

Judged on her debut success, Melnikova looks potentially thrown-in on handicap debut in the 2.05 at Ascot on Saturday and is a strong fancy at 9/2.

That vitory came at Kempton where she only had to be shaken-up near the finish to score a shade cosily by a neck from Stylistique.

The runner-up has won since off an offcial rating of 106, whilst the fourth home Run Wild has gone on to tasts success onm two occasions – inculding in Listed company and ran in a Group 1 last time out at Royal Ascot off a rating of 109.

That is strong form and saw Melnikova sent off favourite to follow-up at Newbury but she was beaten nine lengths into third behind Quadrilateral.

At first glance it was a bit disappointing, but the winner landed a Group 1 next time up and has run two fine races this season to be placed in the 1000 Guineas and a Group 1 at Royal Ascot off a rating 114.

Those efforts suggests the asessor has taken a real chance in allotting Melnikova and opening mark of just 83.

She also appeals as the type that will make up into a decent three-year-old and hails from a yard in good nick at present.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Melnikova (9/2 generally available)