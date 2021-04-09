Lots to like about the chances of Leoncavallo

Now dropped back in trip having shaped nicely last time out following a break, Leoncavallo looks primed to run a big race and worth siding with at 15/2 in the Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle on today’s card at Aintree (5.15)

This nine-year-old was a very smart juvenile hurdler and rated 145 at his peak. He failed to score in that sphere last season when trained by Dr Richard Newland but refound his form last year after joining David Pipe.

After being chinned on the post and beaten a nose over 1m 6f on the level at Sandown he easily landed a novice chase at Stratford by 13 lengths.

Pipe then decided to switch him back to the flat and he made a total mockery of his handicap mark of 76 when landing a 13-runner contest over 1m 6f at Haydock by 4 3/4 lengths from Weather Front.

Leoncavallo made smooth headway to take up the running three from home before drawing clear tin win doing cartwheels.

He was then far from disgraced when sixth of 34 to Great White Shark in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket and there was lots to like about his effort last time out at the Cheltenham Festival when sixth of 22 to Galopin Des Champs in the 2m 4f class 2 Martin Pipe Conditionals Handicap hurdle off a mark of 142.

Leoncavallo was keeping on in fourth when clouting the last and then weakened on the run-in to be beaten just over 16 lengths.

He is entitled to strip fitter for that and is now able to race in this same grade class 2 affair off 2lb lower.

A revised rating of 140 makes him look nicely treated on the pick of his form and the drop back down to 2m, over which he has just under a 42 per cent strike rate, is an obvious plus.

Fergus Gillard also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim and underfoot conditions are fine, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Leoncavallo (15/2 generally available – use BOG firms paying 5 places)