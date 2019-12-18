Subcontinent weighted to strike for in-form Venetia

Trainer Venetia Williams has her team in terrific shape and Subcontinent looks weighted to provide her with another winner in the 3.10 at Ludlow today.

This seven-year-old opend his account over hurdles at Perth in May of last year when easily landing a 13-runner class 4 maiden by 10 lengths off an official rating of 120.

He then ran well to finish a 7 1/4 length third of 14 to Unblinking in a class 3 handicap at Warwick off 120 befire finding only Coeur Blimey seven lengths too good in a 12-runner class 2 handicap at Hereford off a mark of 122.

Subcontinent is now able to race in this class 4 off a reduced rating of 115, and that gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

He also has a 23 per cent strike rate in the grade on the level/jumps combined having won three times and been placed on three occasions in 13 starts.

His young female rider also takes off a handy 5lb with her claim and Williams is operating at a strike rate of 37 per cent in the last 14 days – so fitness is unlikely to be an issue on his first start for 207 days.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Subcontinent (9/2 bet365 – BOG)