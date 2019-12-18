Subcontinent weighted to strike for in-form Venetia

By
Dave Metcalf
-
0
61
© 2012 Daily Sport Limited

Trainer Venetia Williams has her team in terrific shape and Subcontinent looks weighted to provide her with another winner in the 3.10 at Ludlow today.

This seven-year-old opend his account over hurdles at Perth in May of last year when easily landing a 13-runner class 4 maiden by 10 lengths off an official rating of 120.

He then ran well to finish a 7 1/4 length third of 14 to Unblinking in a class 3 handicap at Warwick off 120 befire finding only Coeur Blimey seven lengths too good in a 12-runner class 2 handicap at Hereford off a mark of 122.

Subcontinent is now able to race in this class 4 off a reduced rating of 115, and that gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

He also has a 23 per cent strike rate in the grade on the level/jumps combined having won three times and been placed on three occasions in 13 starts.

His young female rider also takes off a handy 5lb with her claim and Williams is operating at a strike rate of 37 per cent in the last 14 days – so fitness is unlikely to be an issue on his first start for 207 days.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Subcontinent (9/2 bet365 – BOG)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here