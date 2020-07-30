Show Me Show Me has a big shout at Goodwood

Having been eased further in the weights, I think Show Me Show Me is overpriced at 9/1 and worth a punt in the 5f handicap at Goodwood today (1.10).

This Richard Fahey trained gelding was a useful juvenile, winning once and posting some solid efforts in defeat.

They included when a head second of 22 to Bettys Hope in the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury and an excellent third of 13 to the now 108-rated Liberty Beach over course and distance at this meeting 12 months ago in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes.

Show Me Show Me was slowly away in the latter before finishing off well to go down by a diminishing two lengths off an official rating of 94.

He got put up to 101 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in five subsequent outings.

However, he was far from disgraced two starts back when eighth of 21 to the exciting Art Power in a class 2 at Royal Ascot off 98 and shaped a bit better than the bare result suggests last time out when fifth at Pontefract off 95.

Show Me Show is now able to race in this off a reduced rating of 92 and that makes him a big player at the weights on the pick of his form.

The cheekpieces also now go one for the first time and Show Me Show Me is one from two in the grade – class 3 – so looks too well-treated to ignore in a race lacking any real strength in depth.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Show Me Show Me (9/1 bet365 – BOG)