Tabaahy the standout wager at Wolves

Having fallen in the weights, Tabaahy looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils on thr 5f handicap at Wolverhampton today (6.10).

This five-year-old shaped with some promise in two runs in Ireland when trained by Kevin Prendergast, most notably on debut at the Curragh when sent off the 3/1 joint-second favourite and finishing a 7 1/4 length fifth of eight to Sofia who has since won a Group 2 and a Grouo 3 and finished a solid fifth in a Group 1 off a rating of 115 when last seen in action.

Tabaahy then joined David O’Mera and made a winning debut for his new handler over this course and distance last April when running on strongly after getting hampered at the start to beat Brigadier by 3/4 of a length.

That saw him get an opening handicap mark of 74 and he failed to trouble the judge in four subsequent starts last year.

However, Tabaahy shaped well on return to action here back in December when staying on to finish a 2 3/4 length sixth of 13 to Real Estate in a class 5 off a rating of 69 and also ran well last time out when third at Newcastle off 67.

He has since been dropped another couple of pounds and is now able to race in this class 6 off a career-low mark of 65.

It gives Tabaahy a huge shout from a handicaping perspective for a yard that has been among the winners of late and the booking of the in-form Adam Kirby to do partner him for the first time is an eye-catching one which suggest connections mean business.

Daly Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tabaahy (7/2 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG))