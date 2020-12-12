12 RED HOT TIPS for tonight’s CORAL OLYMPIC semi-finals at HOVE

Brilliant action at Hove tonight [Saturday] as the semi-finals of the Coral Olympic take centre-stage at the track with a STACKED 12 race card. First held at Wandsworth Stadium in 1947, the competition switched to Charlton Stadium in 1966 before the track close in 1971. The event was resurrected by Hove in 1979 and has remained there ever since. The contest is held over 515 metres and carries a prize fund of £7,500.

Famous winners of the contest include Westmead Milos, Ballyregan Bob, House Hunter, Droopys Buick, Bruisers Bullet, King Turbo and King Sheeran.

Also taking place on Saturday evening is the opening heats of the Brighton Belle, Coral 500 Trophy and Coral TV Trophy. We have picked out our best bets for all of the action.

6:09: Hove: Droopys Aiofe (Trap Four)

A smart talent who posted a smart trial time at the track recently. She has to replicate that in this race, but she looks capable of doing so.

6:28: Hove: Kilara Lion (Trap Two)

Worth another chance after meeting trouble last week. Winner of the Kent Derby final on his penultimate start, he is better than he showed on that occasion.

6:43: Hove: Punkrock Banshee (Trap Two)

A bitch in good form who was unlucky not to score last time out. Granted better luck in running, she can go one better.

6:58: Hove: Antigua Fire (Trap Five)

Stays this trip of 945 metres and can make his presence felt despite this being his first start at the track.

7:18: Hove: Bockos Doomie (Trap One)

Roared back to form with a gutsy success in last week’s heat. That will have boosted his confidence and he can win the first Coral Olympic semi final.

7:36: Hove: Micks Little Gem (Trap Six)

A class dog. She has won her last two starts in fine fashion and looks the one to beat.

7:56: Hove: Southwood Jet (Trap Two)

Plenty to like about his return to action when scoring here last week. He is very difficult to beat in the second Coral Olympic semi-final.

8:17: Hove: Aayamza Royale (Trap Five)

Very hard to beat having bolted up by over 11 lengths last week and he makes plenty of appeal here.

8:38: Hove: Troy Firebird (Trap Six)

Smart winner last week when he showed good pace from the traps. He makes plenty of appeal here.

8:54: Hove: Queen Dolly (Trap Five)

Things didn’t go to plan last week, but she is better than she showed on that occasion and can return to winning ways.

9:12: Hove: Antigua Jet (Trap Three)

Class act who his having his first start at the track ,but boasts smart form and can negate his inexperience to win here.

9:28: Hove: Bright Rory (Trap Three)

A dog who has been posting some electric trial times of late and therefore has to be of interest here.

NAP: 7:56: Hove: Southwood Jet (Trap Two)

Next Best: 8:17: Hove: Aayamza Royale (Trap Five)