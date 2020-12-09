Local NYMPHO has the last laugh on neighbours PRANK

Linda Smallbottomm from Worthing [West Sussex] had the last laugh after her neighbours snow sprayed their windows and wrote in it ‘CRAZY CHIC LIVES HERE’ with a COCK & BALLS plus an arrow pointing at her house.

Linda 54yo a self confessed NYMPHO told Daily Sport “They actually done me a FAVOUR as since it went up I’ve had more COCK in the last week than I’ve had all year thanks to POXY Covid and the government.”

So Sport Readers next time you are planning on playing a TRICK on your neighbour or winding them up, you actually might be helping them out.

Linda has since set up and OnlyFans page after the PRANK went viral…….