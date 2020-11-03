Upstaging an each-way play at 20/1

Off a career-low mark and with five places on offer, Upstaging looks worth an each-way play at 22/1 in the 7f handicap at Redcar today (2.40).

This eight-year-old is on a long losing run of 31 having last been successful in a class 2 over 6f at Windsor back in July when scoring off 94.

He went on to finish a fine third of 26 to Lancelot Du Lac in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood of 100 and also ran well in last year’s Ayr Bronze Cup when fourth off 75.

Upstaging has also ran well on numerous occasions this season after joining Tim Easterby, including when runner-u over the 7f trip of this on soft ground at Musselburgh off 68 and fourth of 14 to Moretti over 7f on his penultimate outing off the same rating.

He is now able to race in this off just 64 and comes into this having finished off strongly on heavy ground over 6f at Leicester when fourth to Starter For Ten off 2lb higher.

Having started the campaign off on 71 when a fair fifth over 6f here, it makes the veteran look too-well-treated to ignore on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Upstaging (20/1 Unibet – BOG paying five places)