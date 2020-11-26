Snuff Box weighted to strike for in-form Venetia

Snuff Box returns to action off a handy mark and looks decent value at 15/2 to provide in-form handler Venetia Williams with another winner in the 2m 4f novices’ handicap chase at Lingfield today (1.03).

This nine-year-old opened his account on heavy ground in a 2m 4f maiden hurdle at Warwick and ran well on his second start over fences following a 117 day break when beaten a neck by St Erney on soft ground over 3m at Exeter off a mark of 120.

He got put up to 127 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in six subsequent outings. However, he did run well first time up last season when fourth of eight to Mr Caffrey in a class 3 over 3m at Bangor where he weakened late on to be beaten 12 lengths off a rating of 125.

Snuff Box can clearly go well fresh and is now able to race in this class 4 off a career-low rating of 118.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective on ground which holds no fears and he also now drops back down to 2m 4f – a trip over which he is 1-1.

So with the yard firmly among the winners of late, I think Snuff Box has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Snuff Box (15/2 bet365 – BOG)