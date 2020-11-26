Vinnie’s Getaway appeals at 15/2 under Johnson

In the 3m handicap hurdle at Taunton today (1.11), I think Vinnie’s Getaway is nicely treated on the pick of his form and worth a punt at 15/2 now stepped up in trip.

This Olly Murphy trained six-year-old won second time up under rules when landing a bumper at Stratford and than ran well on hurdling debut over 2m at the same venue when getting outpaced after the last and finishing a four length runner-up to the then 116-rated Simply Loveleh.

Vinnie’s Getaway backed that up with a solid run over 2m 1f at this venue back in March when staying on to finish an 11 length second of eight to the 125-rated Muckamore.

He then put in an eye-catching effort on handicap debut over 2m at Ludlow last month following a break when a strong finishing four length third of nine to Roar off a rating of 111.

Vinnie’s Getaway then shaped as if amiss when pulled-up at Fakenham but is now able to race of 110 and that makes him a big player in my eyes if bouncing back.

He also now steps up to 3m, a trip over which he won his sole start in an Irish point before joining Murphy, and is reunited with Richard Johnson who has made the frame on is three previous rides.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Vinnie’s Getaway (15/2 BetVictor, Sky Bet, Unibet)