Midweek Catch Up with Michelle de Feo

Today we have a CHEEKY lockdown catch up with model and Sport Babe Michelle de Feo and here is what she had to tell us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Michelle De Feo

Q2. Where are you from? Essex, Colchester

Q3. Age? 28

Q4. So what have you been up to since we last spoke to you? Between August – November I was pretty busy as I’m a TV extra as well as a model. We are regularly covid tested on set before people ask so that was really fun and was all safe and above board. December – January I haven’t been able to do much it’s been very quiet with work with this new lock down.

Q5. What projects do you have coming up? I’m really hoping to get my business up and running soon as it’s safe to do so. We opened up last year and haven’t had a good start so far due to lock down. We run affordable holidays for models and photographers and affordable UK workshops – modelphotographyholidays.com. FYI it would be great to get some shots in a sports T-shirt for our site.

Q6. What have you been doing to get through the lockdown boredom? I have started doing yoga zoom classes, you need to take care of your body and mental health.

Q7. What plans do you have for when lockdown is over? To go see my family in Ireland I miss them a lot, book a spa break with my cousin who is a paramedic she needs it it’s been tough for her and to go somewhere sunny.

Q8. Have you changed anything for the better during the pandemic? I don’t think so. It’s hard to get motivated I must admit.

Q9. Anything else interesting to tell Sport Readers? I was recently in Eastenders as TV extra that was really good experience. And I’m in a gaming commercial which is due to come out this month.

Q10. What are your social media accounts? @michelledefeomodel Instagram @michelledefeo twitter