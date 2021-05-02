Sweet on the chances of Lovely Breeze in Newmarket finale

In the 7f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Newmarket (5.20), I think Lovely Breeze is on a potentially handy mark and worth a punt at 11/2.

This Hugo Palmer trained three-year-old filly had three runs as a juvenile, shaping nicely when third on debut before getting off the mark at Kempton when gamely holding on to score by a neck after at one stage looking on total control.

She then rounded off the campaign with a solid second to Bullace in an eight-runner contest at Chelmsford where she finished off well to go down by a diminishing neck.

The winner, to whom she was conceding 2lb, is unbeaten in two subsequent outings and now rated 92. The pair also pulled 5 1/2 lengths clear of the third home.

That gives the form a strong look and suggests at Lovely Breeze ‘s current mark of 79 may well underestimate her ability.

She also comes into this having shaped better than the bare result suggest on handicap debut off 1lb higher at Wolverhampton back in March where she was helped-up before being denied a clear run and finishing a 3 1/2 length sixth of eight to Letmelivemylife.

Lovely Breeze was not given a hard time once it was clear she would not be winning and that should have bl9own away the cobwebs and put her spot on for this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Lovely Breeze (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)