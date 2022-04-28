Stay On The Trail For The 2000 Guineas

The first of the 2022 Classics is upon us already, but with Native Trail a fraction of odds-on it looks all over bar the shouting. Lest we forget, racing isn’t quite as simple as that, and we haven’t seen a winning favourite here since Churchill in 2017, with 16/1 chance Poetic Flare winning last year to upset the apple cart. The favourite has done absolutely nothing wrong, winning all five starts including the Craven Stakes on his return to action and may prove hard to beat, but he is not the only horse with solid claims today. Luxembourg also arrives unbeaten after signing off with a win in the Futurity Stakes over the Doncaster mile but Aidan O’Brien is making noises that he may find the mile on the sharp side this season, while Perfect Power took the Greenham Stakes at Newbury readily enough to suggest he could have a say. Checkandchallenge is another unbeaten colt and you have to ask if he would be a 25/1 chance if he was in the hands of a more “fashionable” trainer than William Knight, while Berkshire Shadow ran on in to fourth behind Native Trail after a poor start in the Dewhurst Stakes last October, and looks massively overpriced at 66/1 to me, though he will have to get away smartly to challenge this time around. So, in conclusion, the stopwatch suggests Native Trail is the one to be on, and being sensible that will be where my money goes – though I will also be having a sneaky little each way bet on Berkshire Shadow, which will pay out handsomely if he manages to hit the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Native Trail 3.40pm Newmarket 5/4 most bookmakers