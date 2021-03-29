It was all WHYTE on the night, as Dillian demolishes Povetkin

Dillian Whyte was seeking REDEMPTION on Saturday night in Gibraltar and this he achieved after dishing out RETRIBUTION and KO-ing former world heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin in their long awaited REMATCH.

Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title. 27 March 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Dillian Whyte knocs Alexander Povetkin down in the 4th rd to win

Whyte who got SPARKED on Eddie Hearn’s back lawn back in August went out and evened the score stopping the seasoned Russian in 4 rounds to regain his MANDATORY position with the WBC.

The Londoner had Povetkin rocking from the OFF and went on to do the business stopping him in 2.49 of the 4 round.

Povetkin looked a shadow of the man that came back from the brink to KO Whyte last time around, having suffered from a bout of COVID19 and at 41 years of age he looked drained from the off.

Whyte now hopes to get a shot at the likes of Fury or Joshua, but promoter Eddie hEarn has mentioned a possible bout with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder before either Fury or Joshua grace the same ring as Whyte.

Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing



“I’m happier for my team than I am for me because some of my staff missed Christmas with their families,” Whyte told Matchroom. “They stayed back to help me train. They did so much behind the scenes to get me into the position for a World Title fight.



“I was so close, and then one lapse in concentration and I made a mistake. Tonight, I was like ‘yo’, I’m looking to beat some a** tonight. I was trying to get it done in the first round but then I had to relax. Anybody on the planet that gets hit with that left hook, they’re going down. Some of them might get up but most will stay down. He was kind of badly hurt. Now I feel bad. I want him to go home to his family healthy.



“Everyone says a lot of things about me like I’m not this and I’m not that. These guys don’t know me. These guys don’t know what I’m capable of and what I can do. When I read the comments about me, I just laugh. I just laugh at these guys because I’m as strong as steel.



“One loss, two loss so what. It was a good learning fight for me because I had to think in there. I was rushing him but I had to think also. He’s still very heavy-handed and he’s still very good. I’m going to spend some time with my family and just relax. I’ll probably call Eddie tomorrow and ask him what we’re doing next. I want to make the most of it now and retire good and healthy.”