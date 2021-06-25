Sunday Sovereign up for the Gosforth Park Cup

On the back on an cracking second last time out, Sunday Sovereign makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the 5f Gosforth Park Cup Handicap at Newcastle today (6.45).

This four-year-old was a smart juvenile when trained in Ireland by Pat Twomey and winning twice. He also ran well when eighth of 14 to A’aili in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot to officially be rated 108.

Sunday Sovereign then failed to fire when last of seven in a Listed contest at Sandown last January after joining Roger Varian and it was the same case on his only other start last year after moving to join Tim Easterby and finishing a well-beaten eighth of nine in a class 2 handicap at York off 105.

However, there has been much more to about his two runs this season at York which suggest he retains plenty of ability.

In the first of those he showed plenty of pace to lead on a near side before getting headed at the furlong marker and fading to finish a 4 3/4 length ninth of 17 to stable companion Copper Knight.

Sunday Sovereign backed that up with a fine second of 12 to Pendleton in a competitive class 2 at York where he again showed speed to dispute the lead and responded well for pressure when headed to go down by just 3/4 of a length.

He had Copper Knight in behind in fifth that day and the sixth and seventh home, Spoof and Count D’Orsay have both run well since to make the frame. The seventh home Dave Dexter has also won since – so that gives the form a solid look.

It makes a 3lb rise for Sunday Sovereign look fair and if taking another step forward he ought to be up to winning races of his revised rating of 98 judged on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Sunday Sovereign (13/2 888sport – BOG)