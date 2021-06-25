Well-weighted East Street Revue worth a wager at 11/1

Having been eased further in the weights on the back of a much improved effort last time out, I think East Street Revue is worth a wager at 11/1 in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Newcastle (6.10).

This Tim Easterby trained eight-year-old was last successful in a class 5 at Beverley in August of last year when quickening nicely to score by a neck off a mark of 74.

Prior to that he had scored twice in 2019, landing a class 5 at Beverley off 73 and a class 4 at Thirsk off 74.

East Street Revue is now able to race off just 66 in this class 5 affair – a grade in which he has a fine strike rate of just under 27 per cent having won four times and been placed once in 14 starts.

That is his lowest rating in five years and he comes into this having signalled that his time was near on his fourth start of the campaign when well-backed before finishing a 1/4 length third to James Watt at Ripon off 4lb higher.

That was a big step back in the right direct, so if building on it East Street Revue looks weighted to run a huge race here under David Allan

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way East Street Revue (11/1 888sport, Unibet – BOG)