Table-topper Durrant strengthens lead with win over Gurney on Night 12

Table-topper Glen Durrant defeated Daryl Gurney 8-3 in Milton Keynes last night to maintain a four-point lead at the summit as the Unibet Premier League heads into a two-day break.

The night also saw World Champion Peter Wright miss double twelve for what would have been his second nine-dart finish in as many days in his defeat to Gerwyn Price at the Marshall Arena.

World Matchplay semi-finalist Durrant moved another step closer to securing a spot in the Premier League Play-Offs after an 8-3 win against Gurney.

The Englishman, playing in his first Premier League campaign raced in to a 7-0 lead to secure a minimum of a point.

Gurney then produced a fightback of sorts winning three consecutive legs but it was Durrant who got over the line to ensure he would take a four point lead in to the break.

“If you had asked me my targets before tonight I would have said just get in to the top four but now the goal is to win it,” said Durrant at the conclusion of the match.

“I’ve had a brilliant year or so but I’ve won nothing yet and that is all I want now, that one trophy to show what a good player I am.”

Durrant would become only the third man ever to finish top of the league at the conclusion of the group phase joining Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen and has his sights set on achieving that.

“I’m playing the best I have ever played and feel like I am finishing better than anyone else in the world, to top the league would be a dream come true but there is a lot of work left to do.”

Gerwyn Price averaged 106.83, his highest ever in the Premier League, as he beat Peter Wright 8-6 in a match that also saw the World Champion miss a dart for a nine-dart finish.

Wright, who had achieved the perfect leg the night before looked set to make in two in two nights but missed double 12 in leg seven to secure the £50,000 bonus from title sponsors Unibet.

Despite the miss for Wright it was Price who claimed the two points and moved in to a play-off spot.

The only break of the match came in leg five as the Welshman took out 74 to lead 3-2, an advantage he was able to maintain for the remainder of the match.

Finishes of 127 and 128 later in the encounter also capped a memorable win for Price who secured the victory over the world number two the night after beating world number one Van Gerwen the night before.

“I’m still here fighting for a place in the play-offs and that is probably my best ever performance in the Premier League,” said Price speaking to the media in Milton Keynes.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Peter and I thought we both played really well there but I’ve got to look forward now and try and win as many as I can.

“I knew coming in to this run of nights there were a lot of points on offer and that’s still the case so I’ve still got a great chance on making the finals.”

Gary Anderson boosted his hopes of a play-off spot after a 8-6 victory over Nathan Aspinall.

The victory means Anderson will remain in second place as the Unibet Premier League takes a two day break before continuing on Wednesday.

The Scot raced out of the blocks as he moved in to a 3-0 lead, averaging 125 after the opening exchanges, before eventually moving 4-1 clear.

Aspinall then fought back producing finishes of 108 and then 90 to level the game at 4-4.

The two-time world champion managed to keep his opponent at arm’s length and Aspinall was unable to get a dart at a double in the final leg to salvage a point.

“I’m still here and I’ve still got a chance so we’ll see how it goes,” offered Anderson after the first game of the evening.

“I was fuming with myself last night because I should have beaten Glen but I let him back in and I wanted to make sure that didn’t happen tonight, although I had a good go at letting Nathan nick a point,” joked the 49-year-old.

“There’s life in the old dog yet so I’ll keep on going and see how we get on.”

Van Gerwen returned to winning ways on Sunday night, beating former Premier League finalist Michael Smith 8-5.

The Dutchman, who had lost three of his last four Premier League matches moved in to third place in the table with an important win.

Smith started the match with a break of throw in the opening leg taking out 117 before Van Gerwen replied with a break of his own to level.

Two legs on the spin saw Van Gerwen move 3-1 clear before going on to hit checkouts of 110 and 80 and 32 to open up a 6-2 lead.

The Englishman did close the gap to two legs and he took out 145 to make it 6-4 but the following leg saw Van Gerwen take out 114 to extend the lead once again.

The defending Premier League champion went on to secure the victory and spoke of the importance of confidence after the match.

“Confidence is so important and I have to be happy with how I played in this game,” said The Dutchman.

“There is always pressure on my shoulders, especially when I lose but now after this win I can show everyone that I am playing well again.

“Every player in this building knows I am the best dart player and I don’t need to show them that but sometimes in life you have to come through bad stages and that is what makes you the best.”

Van Gerwen who has topped the league phase of the Premier League in each year he has appeared in the event still has his eye on the top spot.

“I of course want to the top of the table but I need to win my games and hope some good players can beat Glen but the most important thing for me is to make the play-offs.”

The Unibet Premier League will now take a two day break before returning on Wednesday night as the race for the Play-Offs continues.

Unibet Premier League Night 12

Sunday August 30

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Gary Anderson 8-6 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 8-6 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Michael Smith

Glen Durrant 8-3 Daryl Gurney